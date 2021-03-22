Here's The Witcher Season 2's full cast including Nenneke, Fenn, or Dijkstra

You're watching Advertisements

It's mere days after it was revealed/leaked that Cassie Clare plays Philippa Eilhart on The Witcher S2 that Netflix just decided to unveil the full cast for the series' second season. There's no release date set in the stone as of yet, but a press release issued this very afternoon just confirms the actors joining those from the first season, so that fans can picture how their favourite characters will look once the post-production of the new episodes is completed.

To the already-known Henry Cavill (as the protagonist witcher), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri) or Joey Batey (Jaskier the bard), the second season, again ran by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, incorporates names such as Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow, or Chris Fulton.

You can learn more about each actor with the caption underneath every portrait (pictures courtesy of Netflix):

The new cast is then completed with additional supporting roles by Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

What do you think about the new faces The Witcher S2 adds?