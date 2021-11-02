Here's the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett

HQ

Given the success of The Mandalorian, it could only mean one thing: spinoffs! So for those who loved the second season, there's now a lot more than just a TV-acting Mandalorian warrior to look forward to, and now Disney has released a new official trailer for Boba Fett's solo adventure "The Book of Boba Fett" which you can watch below.

Not much is known about the plot itself, other than that the series revolves around the criminal underworld of the galaxy and the title character's new, unexpected influence. The Book of Boba Fett is scheduled to have its streaming premiere on December 29 on Disney+. How excited are you for the return of Boba Fett?