Here's the trailer for Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman's new psychological thriller Miller's Girl

The first trailer for Miller's Girl has landed. The psychological thriller stars both Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman and it's set to hit theatres on January 26th, 2024.

Produced by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, Miller's Girl sees Ortega play a promising young student, who tries to attract the attention of her teacher (Freeman) following a creative writing assignment. The film is directed by Jade Halley Bartlett and also stars Gideon Adlon, Christine Adams, and Dagmara Domińczyk.

The official synopsis reads: "A talented young writer (Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

You can take a look at the new trailer below: