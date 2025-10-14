Here's the tense moment Trump and Sánchez shake hands after the US president criticized Spain

HQ

In a cordial yet politically charged moment at the Gaza Peace Summit on October 13, United States President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shook hands despite lingering differences over military spending and Middle East policy.

"Spain. Where is Spain? Are you working with him regarding GDP? We will get closer. We will get closer. But you're doing a fantastic job," Trump said, addressing Sánchez during a review of the countries involved in the peace process that ended hostilities, secured the release of Israeli hostages, and allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The handshake, the first between the two leaders since United States President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025, appeared friendly, but was, of course, a politically charged moment, especially after Trump's suggestion last week to potentially expel Spain from NATO over its refusal to raise defence spending to five percent of GDP.

Invited by Egypt and the United States, Sánchez attended with a focus on supporting the peace plan, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. Despite ideological differences and past tensions with Trump, the two leaders' brief interaction underscored the diplomatic etiquette surrounding a historic step toward regional stability.