Here's the teaser trailer for the comedy pirate series starring Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming pirate comedy series, Our Flag Means Death has officially been released. Following various different characters, including the gentlemen pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby, and the notorious Blackbeard himself, played by Taika Waititi, this series seems to share a similar hilarious tone to other works featuring Waititi, such as What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit.

The series has been created by David Jenkins, and will be debuting on HBO Max (we're yet to see what that means for UK viewers) in March, although an exact date for when it will release has yet to be shared.

You can take a look at the teaser trailer below, to see a glimpse into the sorts of daft humour that awaits when Our Flag Means Death begins to stream.