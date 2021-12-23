Here's the teaser for Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

HQ

WandaVision, the Loki show and the latest Spider-Man movie have given us a good taste of Marvel Studios' multiverse plans, but now it's time to lose yourself in the alternate timelines and for those who missed the Doctor Strange teaser during Spider-Man's credits, it's finally available online.

The teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can be found below, where we can see Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen joining forces after the magician's latest exploits. Sam Raimi's comic book movie lands in cinemas worldwide in May. How good or bad do you think it looks?