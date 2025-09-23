Here's the summary of last night's drone chaos in Scandinavia

HQ

Last night, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area" (here). A bit later, we also got news about Oslo Airport suspending flights after drone activity detected (here). At the moment, we didn't know the full scale of the situation. Now, however, we know that the sudden appearance of large drones near both airports forced authorities to suspend operations for several hours, leaving passengers stranded and airlines scrambling to redirect traffic. Copenhagen, as the region's main hub, suffered the largest impact, with 51 flights diverted and 109 flights cancelled. Meanwhile, Oslo also experienced notable disruption before resuming normal service, with 11 flights diverted and 19 flights cancelled. Now, investigations are underway in Denmark and Norway to determine if the incidents were connected. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!