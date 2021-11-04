English
Forza Horizon 5

Here's the stunning Forza Horizon 5 launch trailer

It's set to race onto Xbox and PC on November 9.

Earlier today, we published our review of Forza Horizon 5 both as a written text (which you can read over here) and as a video review as well (which you'll find above). If you think the game looks good and promising - we can assure that you won't be disappointed.

But as with any new game, there's also a launch trailer which has now been released. In 117 seconds, you'll get to see various aspects of this racing title, as well as take a good look at the stunning technical level and beautiful design. Check it all out below. Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9 for PC and Xbox, and is available with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

Forza Horizon 5

