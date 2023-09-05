Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Here's the Star Ocean: The Second Story R opening movie

The remake was announced recently.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R was recently announced, a complete remake of the classic J-RPG that originally was released for the very first Playstation back in 1998. This time, the graphics is more in line with a game like Octopath Traveller and it also sports an animé opening and has other improvements like full voice acting and plenty of quality-of-life enhancements as well as a remade soundtrack.

But lets get back to that animé opening. Square Enix has now released it so we can check it out already ahead of the release in November for PC, Playstation and Switch. Check it out below.

