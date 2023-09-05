Here's the Star Ocean: The Second Story R opening movie

Star Ocean: The Second Story R was recently announced, a complete remake of the classic J-RPG that originally was released for the very first Playstation back in 1998. This time, the graphics is more in line with a game like Octopath Traveller and it also sports an animé opening and has other improvements like full voice acting and plenty of quality-of-life enhancements as well as a remade soundtrack.

But lets get back to that animé opening. Square Enix has now released it so we can check it out already ahead of the release in November for PC, Playstation and Switch. Check it out below.