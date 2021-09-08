Here's the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl boxart

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is one of the many big games that was postponed from 2021 to 2022 because of obvious reasons. So instead of playing it this fall, we'll get to experience the life in the forbidden zone on April 28 next year for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Now GSC Game World and the publisher Koch Media have shared the boxart for the game, which looks about as dystopic as one can imagine in a game that takes place in the radioactive shambles of the Chernobyl disaster. Check it out below, and we would love to hear your opinions on the design.