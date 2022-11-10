Here's the roadmap for the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season

HQ

We've known for a little while that the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was to start on the same day that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 debuted, but what that season would be bringing remained a mystery. However, as we're less than a week from both arriving on November 16, Activision and Infinity Ward has released the roadmap for the season.

While the main highlight is the new Warzone 2.0 additions (which have already been announced), the season is also bringing new maps (Shoothouse and then Shipment in-season) to the multiplayer, as well as new weapons, Operators (including Messi, Pogba, and Neymar Jr.), game modes such as the Raid, and more.

To see just what will be added when Season 1 kicks off, you can take a look at the roadmap below.