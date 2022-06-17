Here's the retro-inspired TMNT: Shredder's Revenge launch trailer

HQ

Yesterday marked the launch day of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which is being released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (also included with Game Pass). It offers a nostalgic trip to a more pixelated era, where pizza-eating turtles in their teens with ninja knowledge were the hottest thing on kids' minds.

As you know, we've already reviewed the adventure, but we think you should check it out in more detail too. And the best way to do that is to check out the fresh launch trailer, which presents what you need to know.