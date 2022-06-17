Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Here's the retro-inspired TMNT: Shredder's Revenge launch trailer

You can play the game right now, even as part of Game Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday marked the launch day of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which is being released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (also included with Game Pass). It offers a nostalgic trip to a more pixelated era, where pizza-eating turtles in their teens with ninja knowledge were the hottest thing on kids' minds.

As you know, we've already reviewed the adventure, but we think you should check it out in more detail too. And the best way to do that is to check out the fresh launch trailer, which presents what you need to know.

HQ
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Related texts



Loading next content