Here's the Rainbow Six: Siege X Europe MENA League Stage 1 Group schedule

Now that Rainbow Six: Siege X is here, it's finally time to truly begin the 2025/26 competitive season for the game. As of next week, the Europe MENA League will commence its first stage of the season, a tournament that will begin with a group phase, before hosting a playoffs bracket in its latter stages. With the tournament starting on June 16 and running all the way until July 23, the entire schedule for the group phase (which ends on July 9) has been revealed.

You can see the full list of matchups that are promised below, with each team playing every single matchday, making up nine rounds of action to seed and properly arrange the playoffs section that runs for the final couple of weeks and will see a victor crowned.

In total, there will be €125,000 on offer in this stage, with a total of five slots to the coming $2 million international Esports World Cup event also on the line.