Here's the poster for Wes Anderson's next movie, Asteroid City

There are a few directors that when you see their name, you just know that their film will feature one of the most stacked casts ever. Adam McKay has been that person for the comedy genre, Quentin Tarantino has been another for his films over the years, and Wes Anderson also fits into this exclusive club. And now that The French Dispatch is well behind us, all eyes are on this director's next big effort, and with that set to premiere in June, we now have the poster for the film, which reveals its absolutely stacked cast.

Known as Asteroid City, the film will be set in a fictional American desert town, and will see the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schrieber. Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, and more, all set to star.

With Asteroid City arriving on June 23 this year (in the UK), we're shown off the movie poster (which you can see below) and are promised that a trailer for the film will arrive later today, so keep an eye out for that.