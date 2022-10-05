Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's the poster for the Super Mario Bros. movie

The trailer will be coming tomorrow as part of a dedicated Nintendo Direct.

We don't have to wait too long until the trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie arrives, as it will debut at New York Comic Con and in a dedicated Nintendo Direct tomorrow evening (October 6) at 21:05 BST / 22:05 CEST.

But ahead of that trailer dropping, Nintendo and Illumination has shared the official poster for the movie, and given us a look at some of the characters and its version of the Mushroom Kingdom.

While we haven't yet seen Mario's animated face for this film, we do get to see a look at the iconic plumber from the back, as well as seeing the Mushroom Castle perched high on top of a hilltop, overlooking a market and town packed to the brim with Toads of all colours and kinds. Take a look at the poster below and let us know what you think of it.

The Super Mario Bros. movie will officially debut on April 7, 2023.



