Here's the PlayStation Store's most downloaded games for 2021

What was your most played game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last year? If you live in Europe (which we assume is true for most of you who read this), then chances are pretty good the answer is FIFA 22.
Sony has now revealed the lists of the most downloaded games from PlayStation Store during 2021, football still rules our part of the world (FIFA 22 didn't even make the top 10 in the US, with NBA 2K22 dominating for PlayStation 5 and Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4). Below is the charts for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and if you head over to this link, you'll also get those for the US, free-to-play and PlayStation VR.
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Are you surprised to see both Kena: Bridge of Spirits and It Takes Two making it to top 10 for PlayStation 5?