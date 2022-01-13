Here's the PlayStation Store's most downloaded games for 2021

HQ

What was your most played game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last year? If you live in Europe (which we assume is true for most of you who read this), then chances are pretty good the answer is FIFA 22.

Sony has now revealed the lists of the most downloaded games from PlayStation Store during 2021, football still rules our part of the world (FIFA 22 didn't even make the top 10 in the US, with NBA 2K22 dominating for PlayStation 5 and Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4). Below is the charts for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and if you head over to this link, you'll also get those for the US, free-to-play and PlayStation VR.

PlayStation 5





FIFA 22

Call of Duty: Vanguard

FIFA 21

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Battlefield 2042

Among Us

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Far Cry 6

It Takes Two

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

F1 2021

Resident Evil Village

NBA 2K22

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Rainbow Six: Siege

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

Diablo II: Resurrected

Deathloop

Mortal Kombat 11



PlayStation 4





FIFA 22

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Crew 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Forest

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Gran Turismo Sport

ARK: Survival Evolved

Need for Speed Heat

NBA 2K21

Gang Beasts

Rainbow Six: Siege

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Among Us

Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Are you surprised to see both Kena: Bridge of Spirits and It Takes Two making it to top 10 for PlayStation 5?