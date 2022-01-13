Cookies

news

Here's the PlayStation Store's most downloaded games for 2021

As you'd expect, FIFA 22 dominated Europe.

HQ

What was your most played game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last year? If you live in Europe (which we assume is true for most of you who read this), then chances are pretty good the answer is FIFA 22.

Sony has now revealed the lists of the most downloaded games from PlayStation Store during 2021, football still rules our part of the world (FIFA 22 didn't even make the top 10 in the US, with NBA 2K22 dominating for PlayStation 5 and Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4). Below is the charts for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and if you head over to this link, you'll also get those for the US, free-to-play and PlayStation VR.

PlayStation 5


  1. FIFA 22

  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  3. FIFA 21

  4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  5. Battlefield 2042

  6. Among Us

  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  8. Far Cry 6

  9. It Takes Two

  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  11. F1 2021

  12. Resident Evil Village

  13. NBA 2K22

  14. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  16. Rainbow Six: Siege

  17. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

  18. Diablo II: Resurrected

  19. Deathloop

  20. Mortal Kombat 11

PlayStation 4


  1. FIFA 22

  2. Grand Theft Auto V

  3. Minecraft

  4. FIFA 21

  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  6. The Crew 2

  7. Red Dead Redemption 2

  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  10. The Forest

  11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  12. Gran Turismo Sport

  13. ARK: Survival Evolved

  14. Need for Speed Heat

  15. NBA 2K21

  16. Gang Beasts

  17. Rainbow Six: Siege

  18. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

  19. Among Us

  20. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Are you surprised to see both Kena: Bridge of Spirits and It Takes Two making it to top 10 for PlayStation 5?

