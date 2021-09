HQ

Ghostwire Tokyo was one of the games shown during PlayStation Showcase yesterday. The timed exclusive title for PC and PlayStation is being developed by Tango Gameworks, which ironically is owned by Microsoft as a part of the Bethesda purchase.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a new release date so everything we know is that it will arrive sometimes during 2022. The new trailer did show plenty of unusual action though, and what we mean by that can be found out in the trailer below.