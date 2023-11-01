Here's the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

HQ

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was one of the best live-action comic adaptions of all time when it was released back in 2010 and quickly got a cult following. And on November 17, it's time to meet both Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers (and her crazy ex-boyfriends) again as Netflix releases an animé sporting the same main actors as the live-action movie.

Now we have gotten the opening credits for the show - you can't have an animé without a catching opening theme, that's just a fact - which you can check out and listen to below.

What do you like the design and music?