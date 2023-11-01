Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Here's the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

It premieres on November 17, exclusively on Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was one of the best live-action comic adaptions of all time when it was released back in 2010 and quickly got a cult following. And on November 17, it's time to meet both Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers (and her crazy ex-boyfriends) again as Netflix releases an animé sporting the same main actors as the live-action movie.

Now we have gotten the opening credits for the show - you can't have an animé without a catching opening theme, that's just a fact - which you can check out and listen to below.

What do you like the design and music?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

