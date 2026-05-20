Here's the opening cinematic for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

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Yesterday was finally the day when we got to share our thoughts on Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which is set to release tomorrow for Switch 2. We gave this cozy adventure, which is designed in an almost ridiculously charming way, a pretty decent score.

But if you've read our thoughts on it and still feel like you'd like to know more about the adventure, especially the premise of the story, Nintendo has now released the game's opening sequence so you can get a taste of how it all begins. Check it out below and head over here to read our review.