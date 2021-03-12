Here's the opening cinematic for The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

You're watching Advertisements

As reported yesterday, the second The Outer Worlds expansion Murder on Eridanos launches on March 17 (a bit later for Switch), and as the name implies, it involves a mystery as weird things are happening on Eridanos. It is your mission to find the clues and piece them together in what seems to be a noire-inspired detective adventure.

Besides a new story, we can also look forward to new perks, new weapons and even a raised level cap. Sounds good to us. Check out the Murder on Eridanos opening cinematic below: