Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Here's the official Xbox Series X boot-up animation

The Xbox animation and tune from the Inside Xbox event teaser will be playing when booting up the Xbox Series X.

Earlier this week, Microsoft published a short teaser clip showing nothing but the scheduled time for its Inside Xbox stream that took place yesterday and what looked like a boot-up animation for the Xbox Series X. We reported on our assumption that this would be the official starting animation for the next-generation Xbox console and after the Inside Xbox event, Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb confirmed it.

"I am happy to confirm that this is the boot up animation & sound for Xbox Series X. We debut it on #InsideXbox earlier today - but I wanted to call it out in case you missed it."

So there you have it, get used to that soothing tune (have a listen below), because you'll be hearing it every time you're getting ready to play, should you choose the Xbox Series X as your next-gen hardware unit.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Here's the official Xbox Series X boot-up animation


Loading next content