Here's the official Xbox Series X boot-up animation

Earlier this week, Microsoft published a short teaser clip showing nothing but the scheduled time for its Inside Xbox stream that took place yesterday and what looked like a boot-up animation for the Xbox Series X. We reported on our assumption that this would be the official starting animation for the next-generation Xbox console and after the Inside Xbox event, Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb confirmed it.

"I am happy to confirm that this is the boot up animation & sound for Xbox Series X. We debut it on #InsideXbox earlier today - but I wanted to call it out in case you missed it."

So there you have it, get used to that soothing tune (have a listen below), because you'll be hearing it every time you're getting ready to play, should you choose the Xbox Series X as your next-gen hardware unit.