Here's the official launch trailer for Borderlands 4

We're now less than a week away from the premiere of Borderlands 4. Close, but not so close that a so-called "launch trailer" should have been released yet. But... Gearbox doesn't care, and has just dropped one.

The trailer is short and doesn't offer much gameplay, but at least we get to check out the different classes, some enemies, a couple of vehicles and weapons - a whole lot of them! We're also reminded that Gearbox thinks we should pre-order for some extra goodies.

The game will be released on September 12 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and on October 3 for Switch 2. Check out the trailer below and read our recent preview for some final impressions ahead of the release.