Here's the official 8-Bit Christmas trailer

We sure love video games today, but some of us can probably remember the magic when we were kids and got a brand new console for Xmas. It really was miracle, and it's exactly this story Neil Patrick Harris tells us about in the movie 8-Bit Christmas.

Here we get to hear the story of the struggle to get the console among all consoles during the wonderful 80's; NES 8-Bit. Judging by the brand new trailer, it actually looks really good, and the fact that it revolves around video games is of course not exactly a minus either.

It launches on HBO Max on November 24, and we really think you should keep an eye out for this one to get in the Xmas mood.