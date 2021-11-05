English
Here's the official 8-Bit Christmas trailer

It's coming to HBO Max on November 24.

We sure love video games today, but some of us can probably remember the magic when we were kids and got a brand new console for Xmas. It really was miracle, and it's exactly this story Neil Patrick Harris tells us about in the movie 8-Bit Christmas.

Here we get to hear the story of the struggle to get the console among all consoles during the wonderful 80's; NES 8-Bit. Judging by the brand new trailer, it actually looks really good, and the fact that it revolves around video games is of course not exactly a minus either.

It launches on HBO Max on November 24, and we really think you should keep an eye out for this one to get in the Xmas mood.

