Here's the new Lexus LFA Concept

While initially deemed too expensive by many reviewers, former Top Gear- and The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson considered the Lexus LFA to be one of the best supercars he'd ever driven, which itself drove a second-wave of interest to Lexus' advanced V10-powered monster.

Many years have passed since then, and now it seems Lexus is about ready to bring the LFA name back, this time in the form of a spiritual EV successor. Top Gear and photographer Toby Thyer have snapped the first pictures of the LFA Concept, an EV sequel to the original LFA.

Unfortunately, beyond the striking interior, which can be viewed through Thyer's images below, no other real information is known about the LFA Concept.

