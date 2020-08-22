Here's the new 2020 refresh of the Razer Blade 15

Dansk
If you follow our laptop coverage closely then you'll know that we're fans of Razer's gaming hardware, and the Blade 15 remains a solid all-round choice if you're comfortable paying a premium price. In exchange for that, however, you'll get a classy-looking laptop that rocks Razer's distinctive style and a bunch of robust features. To find out more about the various configurations that you can purchase, check out the Quick Look below.
