Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Here's the new 2020 refresh of the Razer Blade 15

In our new Quick Look, we take a closer look at what's packed into Razer's refreshed line of laptops.

If you follow our laptop coverage closely then you'll know that we're fans of Razer's gaming hardware, and the Blade 15 remains a solid all-round choice if you're comfortable paying a premium price. In exchange for that, however, you'll get a classy-looking laptop that rocks Razer's distinctive style and a bunch of robust features. To find out more about the various configurations that you can purchase, check out the Quick Look below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content