Here's the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launch trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 gets a whole lot bigger on Tuesday next week as that's when the new expansion Aftermath is set to be released. With it comes a ton of content such as new characters (including Robocop!), new stages, new Fatalities, the return of Friendships, a whole new single-player campaign and a whole lot more.

For roughly two weeks now, we've had new Aftermath content to share almost every other day, but now the time has come for the launch trailer. Check it out below. We will deliver a review to tell you if it is all we've been hoping for.