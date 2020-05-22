Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mortal Kombat 11

Here's the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launch trailer

Netherrealm Studios are getting ready to release a major content drop for Mortal Kombat 11 next week but until then, fans can check out the launch trailer.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Mortal Kombat 11 gets a whole lot bigger on Tuesday next week as that's when the new expansion Aftermath is set to be released. With it comes a ton of content such as new characters (including Robocop!), new stages, new Fatalities, the return of Friendships, a whole new single-player campaign and a whole lot more.

For roughly two weeks now, we've had new Aftermath content to share almost every other day, but now the time has come for the launch trailer. Check it out below. We will deliver a review to tell you if it is all we've been hoping for.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Mortal Kombat 11

Related texts

Mortal Kombat 11Score

Mortal Kombat 11
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"Mortal Kombat 11 could have been superb, but some of the design decisions Netherrealm has made are regrettable."



Loading next content