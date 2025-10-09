Here's the moment Trump learned about the Gaza peace breakthrough via handwritten note Moments before the official announcement, the president received a note outlining the first phase of a historic Israel-Hamas agreement.

HQ Today, news broke of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Just before the announcement, United States President Donald Trump received word of the breakthrough through a brief note delivered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a press briefing. The handwritten message signaled that an agreement was near, prompting Trump to act quickly and prepare for a public statement. The deal, backed by regional powers and the United Nations, paves the way for the release of hostages and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The moment, captured on camera, went viral on social media, and now you can watch it in the video below or at the following link. Go!