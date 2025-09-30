Here's the list of countries in Europe that have reported unidentified drone sightings

HQ

At least 10 European countries have reported suspicious drones in their airspace over the past three months. Here's the list of countries in Europe that have reported drone sightings.

Europe // Shutterstock

Countries affected

Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Poland, Denmark, Norway, France and Germany have all reported incursions or disruptions linked to drones. Many of these incidents are believed to involve Russian activity, though investigations remain ongoing.

Major incidents



Lithuania: On 10 July, a Russian drone entered Lithuanian airspace. On 28 July, another drone, likely directed toward Ukraine, was found in a Lithuanian military training area armed with explosives. NATO pledged to strengthen air defences along its eastern flank.



Latvia: A drone crashed in eastern Latvia after entering from Belarusian airspace. Latvian authorities are investigating while coordinating with NATO allies.



Romania: On 8 September, a Russian drone violated Romanian airspace during nighttime attacks on Ukraine, prompting F-16s to monitor the skies. Another drone, identified as a Shahed 136 kamikaze model, was detected on 13 September but posed no danger to populated areas.



Poland: On 9 September, 19 Russian drones were shot down after violating Polish airspace. On 13 September, allied aircraft carried out a preventative operation near Ukraine. On 15 September, a drone flew over Warsaw's presidential palace and was neutralised. Two individuals were detained on 16 September in connection with drone flights over government buildings.



Denmark: Drones were spotted over five Danish airports on 23 September, causing temporary closures. On 28 September, drones were detected at military bases. Denmark temporarily banned all civilian drone flights from 30 September to 4 October ahead of the EU Summit.



Norway: Airspace near Oslo airport was closed for three hours due to drone sightings. Norwegian authorities are investigating alongside Denmark.



France: Unidentified drones flew over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base, triggering increased security measures. The drones were not operated by military personnel.



Germany: Several drones were spotted in Schleswig-Holstein near the Danish border. Germany's air navigation service recorded 144 drone overflights this year, mostly around airports.



Broader response

The European Union has launched a "drone wall" initiative along its eastern border with Russia, while NATO says it is stepping up vigilance in the Baltic states. Denmark will also host anti-drone support from France, Germany and Sweden during the EU summit in Copenhagen this week.