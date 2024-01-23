Here's the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth opening movie

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on Friday, when it is once again time to enjoy some really crazy adventures with Kasuga Ichiban and his friends. For the first time ever, the franchise has now left Japan behind, and this time we get to explore Hawaii in a fresh start.

But every story has a beginning, and that's exactly what Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega thinks it's about time we get to enjoy. Here is the opening movie for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, setting the mood for things to come. We'd argue that it must be considered spoiler free as it it literally the first seconds of the massive adventure.