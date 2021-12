HQ

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands keeps looking even better every time we get to see it, and The Game Awards was no exceptions with a generous look at both gameplay, characters, the world and a whole lot more.

It is also obvious that it'll be just as much crazy stuff here as in the main Borderlands series, so we think this is something to keep an eye out for. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches for PC (Epic Game Store), PlayStation and Xbox on March 25. Enjoy the hilarious new trailer below.