Here's the latest The King's Man trailer

Next month it is once again time for the coolest and most secretive British agents the world have ever seen. No, we're not talking about MI5, but Kingsman: The Secret Service. After leaving the organisation in a somewhat troubled state in the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, we're now getting a prequel instead called The King's Man (although there's a proper fourth movie coming as well at a later point; Kingsman: The Blue Blood).

You can check out the latest trailer below in which we get more details regarding the story and characters. The King's Man hits theatres on December 22. Make sure to buy all your Christmas presents in time and you will have time to chillax ahead of the celebrations.