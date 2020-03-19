Cookies

Here's the latest COVID-19 update in our 'Out of Office' series

Gamereactor's global editor Magnus shares his personal COVID-19 update from the comfort of his home office in the latest entry in our new video series.

The coronavirus keeps interfering with and impacting most people's day-to-day lives and we here at Gamereactor are no exception. In our new video series 'Out of Office', we bring you the personal updates straight from our editors from around the globe to update you on how we're dealing with COVID-19.

Dóri and Lisa have shared their experiences in past updates and now, it's time for Gamereactor's global editor Magnus to give you the details from his home office.

Check the video out below.

