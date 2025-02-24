Here's the full list of Split Fiction's achievements

HQ

The highly-anticipated Split Fiction, Swedish developer Hazelight's first game since the smash hit It Takes Two in 2021, launches next week. As you probably know, it's not a romcom set-up this time, but a fantasy and sci-fi themed adventure, although everything is once again built around co-op.

Now, the list of the game's Achievements has appeared via TrueAchievements, giving us some clues as to what challenges await us. We note that most seem to be ones you unlock just by playing through the adventure, but there are also some others that require a little extra effort. As usual, we warn that in some cases the descriptions contain mild spoilers (and the description of the two secret ones can be found here).



BFF's - Finally published 150



Bookworms - Complete all side stories 150



Potion Chef - I need your strongest potions 25



Chair the Load - Get off me... 25



You Are Not a Robot - Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart 100



Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties - Relax on all 6 benches 50



One Bird, Three Stones - You couldn't have known 25



Cold Potato - Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding 100



Tazed and Confused - Adding insult to injury 25



Locked Up - No way out 25



Huffing and Puffing - It's not the big bad wolf you have to worry about 25



Robot Revolution - Hasta la vista, baby 25



Feed Me - Take a snack 25



A Friendly Push - Monkey strong 25



Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement 50



We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat - Duuuun dun... duuuun dun... 25



Are We the Baddies? - No worries, it's just a simulation 25



Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement 50



Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement 50



Goin' Whole Hog - Let it rip 25



Split Fiction launches on March 6 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.