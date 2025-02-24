English
Split Fiction

Here's the full list of Split Fiction's achievements

Plenty of Gamerscore is on offer in the upcoming cooperative title.

The highly-anticipated Split Fiction, Swedish developer Hazelight's first game since the smash hit It Takes Two in 2021, launches next week. As you probably know, it's not a romcom set-up this time, but a fantasy and sci-fi themed adventure, although everything is once again built around co-op.

Now, the list of the game's Achievements has appeared via TrueAchievements, giving us some clues as to what challenges await us. We note that most seem to be ones you unlock just by playing through the adventure, but there are also some others that require a little extra effort. As usual, we warn that in some cases the descriptions contain mild spoilers (and the description of the two secret ones can be found here).


  • BFF's - Finally published 150

  • Bookworms - Complete all side stories 150

  • Potion Chef - I need your strongest potions 25

  • Chair the Load - Get off me... 25

  • You Are Not a Robot - Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart 100

  • Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties - Relax on all 6 benches 50

  • One Bird, Three Stones - You couldn't have known 25

  • Cold Potato - Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding 100

  • Tazed and Confused - Adding insult to injury 25

  • Locked Up - No way out 25

  • Huffing and Puffing - It's not the big bad wolf you have to worry about 25

  • Robot Revolution - Hasta la vista, baby 25

  • Feed Me - Take a snack 25

  • A Friendly Push - Monkey strong 25

  • Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement 50

  • We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat - Duuuun dun... duuuun dun... 25

  • Are We the Baddies? - No worries, it's just a simulation 25

  • Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement 50

  • Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement 50

  • Goin' Whole Hog - Let it rip 25

Split Fiction launches on March 6 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Split Fiction

