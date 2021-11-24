Cookies

news

Here's the free Games with Gold titles for December

Tropico 5 and The Escapists 2 headline.

You all now the drill by now. The end of a month means that Microsoft and Sony reveals which games will be included with Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus next month, and this time the former was first. Unlike the last months, which has been pretty good, we doubt a whole lot of you will spend any time with these games when Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite multiplayer has been released.

The Escapists 2: Available December 1 to 31
• Tropico 5 - Penultimate Edition: Available December 16 to January 15
• Orcs Must Die!: Available December 1 to 15
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet: Available December 16 to 31

