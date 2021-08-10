Here's the Forza Horizon 5 summer world map

Playground Games had a Let's Go live stream yesterday dedicated to Forza Horizon 5 and specifically focused on the huge world map during the summer season. It is reportedly 50% bigger than good ol' Britain in Forza Horizon 4 and has more diversity and biomes than ever before.

We can also look forward to the longest highway in the series so far as well as famous landmarks like the La Gran Caldera volcano and the return of trains. You can check out all this and a whole lot more in the video above, or just check out the huge world map itself beneath.

Forza Horizon 5 launches for PC and Xbox on November 9, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.