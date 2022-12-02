Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's the first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

Expect the movie to arrive in June 2023.

It's been a couple of years since we saw the last movie in the Transformers series. While the latter films generally were of poor quality (they frankly sucked), 2018's Bumblebee was an exception and brought the franchise back on track, without Michael Bay's over-the-top orgy of explosions.

Soon there will be even more Transformers in the form of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres in 2023. Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film and now we finally have a proper trailer. We advise you to watch it as soon as possible as it looks really cool.

