Here's the first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

It's been a couple of years since we saw the last movie in the Transformers series. While the latter films generally were of poor quality (they frankly sucked), 2018's Bumblebee was an exception and brought the franchise back on track, without Michael Bay's over-the-top orgy of explosions.

Soon there will be even more Transformers in the form of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres in 2023. Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film and now we finally have a proper trailer. We advise you to watch it as soon as possible as it looks really cool.