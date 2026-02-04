Here's the first trailer from MLB The Show 26

HQ

In just two months, it will be time for the launch of this year's edition of MLB The Show, which will be released on March 17, where those who splurge a little extra for a more expensive edition can get started as early as March 13. Strangely enough, the game will not be coming to Switch 2, but it will be coming to the first Switch, in addition to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Last month, we reported that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had been given the honour of being the cover star for MLB The Show 26, and now we also have a trailer complete with lots of gameplay, where we can check out several new features and content additions. Check out the video below and read more on the PlayStation Blog.