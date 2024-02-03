Here's the first trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black

Monumental Pictures and StudioCanal have unveiled the very first trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. The film is set to hit UK theatres on 12th April and will document the late singer's rise to fame and the release of her iconic album, Back to Black. A US release will follow on 17th May via Focus Features.

The cast is led by Marisa Abela (COBRA, Barbie) and also features Jack O'Connell, Lesley Manville, and Eddie Marsan. Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Nowhere Boy) directed the film and the screenplay was written by Matt Greenhalgh (Control).

You can take a look at the new trailer below: