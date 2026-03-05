Here's the first trailer for the Suikoden anime

HQ

As we previously reported, Suikoden is making a comeback, albeit not as a game, but as an anime. The film is based on Suikoden II, often considered one of the best Japanese role-playing games of all-time.

Now, with only six months to go until the premiere, the first trailer has been released, along with a synopsis:

"The Highland Kingdom, located in the northeastern part of the Dunan region, possesses a powerful military force. Two boys, protagonist Lilyu and his best friend Jowie, are members of its child soldier unit. The two gaze up at the same starry sky, sleep in the same tent, and believe in the same future. When this battle ends, and dawn breaks, their everyday lives will return.

"But their hopes are in vain, as the two are sucked into the vortex of destiny that leads to war. The powerless boys gain great power. Under a night sky lit up by 108 shining stars, these boys, with unanswered questions in their hearts, begin to walk forward, guided by their own beliefs."

The film promises to have a "stellar cast" with names such as Taku Yashiro in the role of the villain Luka Blight, Chika Anzai as Jillia Blight, Takeo Otsuka as Shu, and Yoshino Aoyama in the role of Apple.

Suikoden the Anime premieres in October, and you can view the first trailer below.