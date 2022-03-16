Here's the first trailer for the Ms. Marvel series

HQ

Taking relatively unknown superheroes instead of well established characters does give a whole lot more freedom when creating movies and TV series. Prime examples of this are Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Marvel already has a Moon Night series coming soon, which isn't a household name for many, and now they have unveiled the first trailer for yet another upcoming superhero series that many might not be entirely familiar with; Ms. Marvel. She was created back in 1977 and four different versions of her has been introduced since then, and the one we're meeting in the new show is called Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel is being created from Bisha K. Ali, who previously wrote the Loki episode Lamentis. It premieres on June 8 on Disney+, and you can check the trailer out below. We're not entirely convinced yet by this one, but what do you think?