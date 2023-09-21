Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Onimusha

Here's the first trailer for Netflix's Onimusha series

The series arrives in November.

Onimusha fans have been begging for a new game for almost two decades, but ever since Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams was released back in 2006, Capcom's beloved samurai series has been left in the freezer.

Fortunately, Netflix would like to change this and is currently working on an anime series based on Onimusha. It takes place during the feudal Sengoku period and follows Miyamoto Musashi, a character modelled after the legendary actor Toshiro Mifune.

Now we've got the first trailer, which also reveals that it premieres on November 2. Check it out below.

Onimusha

