Here's the first teaser trailer from Squid Game: Season 3

Late last year, Squid Game: Season 2 was finally released, continuing the story of Seong Gi-hun, who is now out for revenge on the organizers of the lethal games. But in parallel with the filming of season two, a third season was also recorded, and we already know that it premieres on July 27.

Now we have a first teaser trailer for Squid Game: Season 3, and it's evident that the morbid games continue, while there seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes in what is said to be the definitive end of this monster hit.

