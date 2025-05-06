English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Squid Game (Netflix)

Here's the first teaser trailer from Squid Game: Season 3

It doesn't seem to be any less deadly, quite the opposite.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Late last year, Squid Game: Season 2 was finally released, continuing the story of Seong Gi-hun, who is now out for revenge on the organizers of the lethal games. But in parallel with the filming of season two, a third season was also recorded, and we already know that it premieres on July 27.

Now we have a first teaser trailer for Squid Game: Season 3, and it's evident that the morbid games continue, while there seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes in what is said to be the definitive end of this monster hit.

Check out the video below.

HQ
Squid Game (Netflix)

Related texts



Loading next content