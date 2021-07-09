LIVE
Here's the first teaser trailer from Disney's Encanto

It's set to premiere on November 24.

Pixar really hasn't been all that lately, but Disney continues to produce top-notch animated movies, and judging from the first teaser from their upcoming Encanto - they will deliver another instant classic. Here's the official synopsis:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto," is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who's struggling to find her place in her family."

Encanto premieres in theatres on November 24, but it is currently unknown when it will be released for Disney+. Check out the first teaser trailer below:

