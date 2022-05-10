Cookies

Here's the first teaser trailer from Avatar: The Way of Water

The movie is expected to hit theatres in December.

We all knew that it wouldn't be long before the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water would hit the web, seeing as it was screened before the CinemaCon audience last week, and apparently was met with awe.

The movie, which was shot alongside the upcoming third movie in the series, has been long underway, but the teaser is finally here.

The movie opens on December 16th, and you can find said teaser below.

