Amazon has opened the vault door and is now giving us a first look at the Fallout TV series which will premiere on 12th April next year on its Prime streaming service.

The teaser looks incredibly promising, with it combining the right aesthetics with a hint of dark humour. Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are at the helm as head writers and it's set to star Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins to name a few.

Are you excited for the Fallout TV series?