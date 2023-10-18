Here's the first screenshot from Ark: Survival Ascended

HQ

We know a whole lot of you were very disappointed when it was confirmed back in April that Ark II had been delayed to 2024. Fortunately, Studio Wildcard had something else in store for us and announced Ark: Survival Ascended, a heavily reworked remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved that was supposed to be launched in August, but was delayed to October.

As you likely are very well aware of, it currently is October, but Ark: Survival Ascended still hasn't gotten a release date and we haven't seen anything from it either. So is a new delay imminent? Possibly, but maybe not.

Studio Wildcard has just shared the first screenshot from the game on X, and writes:

"Smile! ASA certification builds have been submitted. Hang in there! We can't wait for you guys to get your hands on Ark: Survival Ascended!"

It looks like things are moving in the right direction and the team seems to think it will still launch in October. Lets keep our fingers crossed this will actually happen, despite the fact that we're running out of time and that a stunning screenshot is the only sign of life we've gotten in a very long time.