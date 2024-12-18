Here's the first Karate Kid: Legends trailer

The final five episodes of Cobra Kai aren't the only thing to look forward to in the Karate Kid universe, where a new feature film is also in the pipeline. Karate Kid: Legends is set to premiere on June 30, and this time Ralph Macchio teams up with Jackie Chan to teach a youngster martial arts.

The first trailer has now been released, and as expected, it seems to be a movie filled with spectacular fights, and actually also a lot of stunts of the kind we normally expect from Hong Kong action.

May 30th is the premiere date, check out the video below.