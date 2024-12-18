Here's the first Karate Kid: Legends trailer

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The final five episodes of Cobra Kai aren't the only thing to look forward to in the Karate Kid universe, where a new feature film is also in the pipeline. Karate Kid: Legends is set to premiere on June 30, and this time Ralph Macchio teams up with Jackie Chan to teach a youngster martial arts.
The first trailer has now been released, and as expected, it seems to be a movie filled with spectacular fights, and actually also a lot of stunts of the kind we normally expect from Hong Kong action.
May 30th is the premiere date, check out the video below.