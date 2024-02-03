Here's the first glimpse of Severance Season 2

If you've been looking forward to more Severance, we have some good and bad news for you. The good news is that production is back in full effect, and to celebrate the occasion, Apple TV+ has shared a behind-the-scenes image of Adam Scott's Mark running down one of his workplace's corridors.

The bad news is of course that with the show being in production still it likely means that an actual release for the second season is quite a distance away, with late 2024 seeming like the earliest plausible period when it could arrive.

Yet executive producer Ben Stiller seems pleased to be back on the set, and has supplemented the image with a simple post on X stating, "Back to work."

Are you looking forward to more Severance?