Here's the first glimpse at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage

HQ

The film sequel to Mortal Kombat is currently in production, with filming ongoing. With this being the case, producer Todd Garner has been taking to X to share glimpses of that upcoming flick, and teasing some of the new characters that it will be introducing.

Following giving us a tease of what seemed to be Quan Chi's hand a few days ago, now we've been given our first teaser of Karl Urban's Johnny Cage, with this being an image of the character's belt that features the name "Cage" as a big belt buckle.

No doubt, and judging by recent trends, we can keep looking to Garner for further teases of some of the other characters that are being introduced in this film, such as Jade, Kitana, Shao Khan, King Jerrod, and Sindel.

There is no word as of yet when Mortal Kombat 2 will be making its debut.