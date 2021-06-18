LIVE
Sea of Thieves

Here's the first gameplay trailer for Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life

The well-received expansion is set to launch on June 22.

The Sea of Thieves expansion A Pirate's Life was announced during Microsoft's E3 press conference and offers a new campaign quite unlike anything we've seen before to the game. This is partly because it is also a crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean, and has plenty of new areas to explore, and even new gameplay.

Rare promised to release a gameplay trailer yesterday, and so they did. Here we get to see more of things to come, and it certainly looks like a lot of new blood to Sea of Thieves with an adventure that surpasses anything we've gotten before. This includes meeting both Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones - and even Kraken (face to face!). And to make things even better, it is all free.

We will also be able to dress up as Jack Sparrow, so we expect to see a lot of lookalikes when we set sail on June 22, which is the launch of both A Pirate's Life and Season 3.

Sea of Thieves

